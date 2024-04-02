Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.