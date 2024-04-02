PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 58.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.