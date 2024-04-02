ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.