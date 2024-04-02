Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.