Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 439.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $262.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

