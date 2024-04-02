Quent Capital LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $105.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

