Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

