Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 228.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 3,371.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.64. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,805 shares in the company, valued at $782,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,218 shares of company stock valued at $892,683. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

