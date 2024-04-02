Quent Capital LLC Buys 158 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

