Quent Capital LLC Buys 700 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.