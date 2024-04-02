Quent Capital LLC Buys 708 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 360.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $2,615,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 57,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 335,004 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.3 %

SNDR stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.