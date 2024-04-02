Quent Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

