Quent Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 216.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 46.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.