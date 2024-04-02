Quent Capital LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair Trading Down 1.2 %

PNR stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

