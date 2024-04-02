Quent Capital LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.2 %

AGR stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

