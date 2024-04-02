Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.