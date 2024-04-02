Quent Capital LLC Invests $43,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.