Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

