Quent Capital LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

