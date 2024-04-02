Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $904.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

