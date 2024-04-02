Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $904.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
