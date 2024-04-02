Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

