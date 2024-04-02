Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $82.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

