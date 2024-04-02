Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.61.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

