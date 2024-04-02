Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

