Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

