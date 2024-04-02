Quent Capital LLC Sells 103 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $213.92 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.