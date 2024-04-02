Quent Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.