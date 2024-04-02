Quent Capital LLC Sells 922 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.