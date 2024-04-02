Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,815 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Hubbell by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $419.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.