Raymond James & Associates Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.