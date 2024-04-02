Raymond James & Associates Has $19.91 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NICE were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 146.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $254.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

