Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,932 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $5,578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

