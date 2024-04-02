Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,676 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ILCV opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

