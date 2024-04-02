Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,496 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

CFR stock opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

