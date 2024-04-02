Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,311 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

