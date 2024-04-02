Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

