Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

