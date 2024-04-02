Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,055.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,857,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973,102.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,587,375 shares of company stock worth $36,007,982 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.