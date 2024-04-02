Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,318 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.