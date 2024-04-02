Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,385 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.