Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 72 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,060 shares of company stock worth $84,837,845 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

View Our Latest Report on AN

AutoNation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.