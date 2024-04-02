Realta Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB opened at $257.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

