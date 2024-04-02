Realta Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

