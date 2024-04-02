Realta Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SunOpta by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.