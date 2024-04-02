Realta Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 16,463 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777 over the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.