Realta Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,724 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

