Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $404.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average of $381.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.