Realta Investment Advisors Has $136,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

