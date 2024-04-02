Realta Investment Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Fortinet stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

