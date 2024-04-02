Realta Investment Advisors Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

